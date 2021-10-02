Dad says, he ‘divirgined’ daughter to teach her from within

16-year-old girl, Mercy (pseudonym), has recounted how her father forcefully had sex with her for about two years, saying that she has lost count of times he committed the act.

The randy father, Adebayo Aderinoye, was apprehended on Wednesday by policemen from the Agbado division, Ogun State.

Aderinoye, 52, was reportedly arrested following a petition to a human rights group based in Lagos by his wife.

The couple and their five children reside in a one-room apartment in the Matogun area of Ogun State.

Mercy told our correspondent that she initially resisted her father’s attempt to have sex with her but he cajoled him into believing that he was teaching him the right thing.

She said, “My father started ‘sleeping’ (having sex) with me when I was 14-year-old.

I resisted him but he told me he was teaching me in the right way. He said if he didn’t teach me, the boys outside would teach me. He did it whenever we were the only ones at home.

“I didn’t tell my mum because I thought she would not believe me. He had slept with me many times. I can’t count the number of times he had sex with me. He did it regularly.”