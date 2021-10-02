Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Northern Caucus visit Tinubu in UK

Northern Caucus visit Tinubu in UK

Younews Ng October 2, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 52 Views

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, on Friday, October 1,2021 paid a courtesy visit to Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London

Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, and Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, majority leader of the house, led the delegation that visited Tinubu.
The former governor, who has been away from the country for months, is said to be undergoing treatment in London.
In August, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a surprise visit to Tinubu in London.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi, and Rotimi Akeredolu, governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo, respectively, as well as Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, have also visited the APC chieftain.
Below are photos of the lawmakers with Tinubu.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Protest, IPOB sit-at-home, killings on Nigeria’s Day @ 61

As the nation marked its 61st independence anniversary on Friday, some protesters, with placards bearing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.