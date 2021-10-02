Northern Caucus visit Tinubu in UK

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, on Friday, October 1,2021 paid a courtesy visit to Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London

Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, and Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, majority leader of the house, led the delegation that visited Tinubu.

The former governor, who has been away from the country for months, is said to be undergoing treatment in London.

In August, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a surprise visit to Tinubu in London.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi, and Rotimi Akeredolu, governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo, respectively, as well as Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, have also visited the APC chieftain.

Below are photos of the lawmakers with Tinubu.