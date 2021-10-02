Opinion : ABC of why Rivers, Lagos, others want to control their VAT

Vat means value added tax. This is a tax imposed on all products at the point of sale.

If a product is produced in Lagos, and Mr Audu buys it from the company in Lagos at 30naira , he has already paid VAT i.e 7.5% of the money paid by Audu to the company will be collected by FIRS not LIRS but once the product gets to the market , LIRS takes over

Also if the product gets to another state , the tax collectors in the state takes over.

The above reiterates the reason why states should be business oriented and economically viable by providing infrastructures and security that will make business owners, companies, factories and industries start up and flourish in their states

Lagos and Rivers have tried a lot in this respect that’s why they want to control their VAT because many companies and industries have their headquarters in those states.

VAT is handled by the FIRS i.e federal inland revenue service, their purpose is to collect VAT from all states and it will be shared by the federal , state and local govt in 15,50 and 35 percentage respectively.

At the moment, the federal government generate 63% of the total VAT through federal contracts,custom duties , aviation revenue while state generates 37% of the VAT

Some states are more viable and economical than others therefore all VAT from all states are collected by FIRS so as not to have double charges on products thereby reducing price of products because the more the taxes on every product at all point of sales, the higher the price of such product.

Some states do more projects than others e.g many states do projects but some states do more than others .

Rivers state do more infrastructural projects than so many states in Nigeria but for every projects done in Rivers states, once the contract is issued and received by the contractors, FIRS comes to the contractor to collect VAT

Let also look at oil companies in Nigeria, many of them have their headquarters in Lagos but they really do their jobs in Bayelsa,Delta,Akwa ibom e.t.c. VAT is collected at their headquarters.

Also , many banks have their branches in all states in Nigeria but their headquarters are in Lagos

The main issue here is that VAT is collected from headquarters or production centres. The reason why Lagos and Rivers wants to control their VAT because all the VAT are collected by FIRS and shared in such a way that Lagos and Rivers collects lesser than what they contributed and some states that contributed little VAT collects double ,triple or quadruple of what they contributed.

some states don’t allow the sale of beers , e.g Kano state don’t allow the sale of beer in Kano but other states where beer is allowed VAT is collected and Kano state collects from that money

These are the issues Lagos and Rivers state are complaining about and feel cheated because FIRS makes more money from them but all states in Nigeria will share the money.

The case is in court now, Rivers and Lagos state against the federal government, it will be sub judice to take sides or discussed beyond what has highlighted however I have solutions to the VAT problems below

My solutions are

1) all states should collect their VAT

2) all banks should have mini headquarters in all states they have branches VAT should be collected from the mini headquarters

3) In states like Lagos and Rivers where headquarters of banks are based, LIRS should visit the headquarters to collect only VAT for Lagos branches

4) same goes to oil companies , if they can’t have their headquarters in the states they operate, they should have a mini headquarters such that the tax collecting bodies in those states can collect VAT from them based on the products produced

5) in the case of Lagos and Rivers with many federal government parastatal such as ports and airports a new sharing formula should be reached but the state tax body should collect it

In conclusion, all states should collect their VAT, and the sharing formula should still remain , 50% to the state, 35% to the local govt and 15% to the FG. This will help other states with little VAT remittance to find ways to encourage businesses and attract investments into their states

@ Dassyham