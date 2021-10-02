Protest, IPOB sit-at-home, killings on Nigeria’s Day @ 61

As the nation marked its 61st independence anniversary on Friday, some protesters, with placards bearing ‘Buhari Must Go’, trooped to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to show their grievances over the state of the nation.

Also, in some parts of the South-East, the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra witnessed considerable compliance as residents stayed indoors, despite repeated declarations by governors in the region that people should disregard the directive.

These, coupled with killings across the country particularly in the North, tainted the country’s 61st Independence anniversary.

During the protest in Abuja, no fewer than five Buhari-must-go protesters were arrested by policemen.

The protesters had in the early hours of the day stormed the Dantata Bridge on the popular Airport Road in Abuja, calling for the resignation of Mr. President.

In Lagos, protesters under the banner of #TakeItBack Movement and #RevolutionNow on Friday stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota,.

The protesters registered their displeasure against insecurity, poor economy, lawlessness, and other challenges in the country.

The protest coincides with the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The police during the week said no official letter had been received to notify the command of any protest, adding that it ought to be notified so security could be provided to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the

Protesters at the scene chanted and displayed banners and placards that read, ‘Buhari Must Go’.

Security operatives were on ref alert. RRS officers,with over 10 hilux vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force were at the venue of the protest.

Security operatives were also stationed around Maryland axis to forestall any breakdown of order.