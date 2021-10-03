5 reasons White Money could win BBNaija’s N90m

After weeks of heated drama and intrigues, the finale of the BBNaija season six is finally here.

Ahead of today..Sunday’s finale, White Money, born Hazel Oyeze Onou, is one of the housemates many would likely bet a fortune on as this year’s potential winner.

The 29-year-old photographer’s journey to becoming a major contender for the show’s grand prize is meteoric and he may win.

From relative obscurity, the entrepreneur became one of the most discussed housemates and he appears poised to clinch the ultimate prize.

See five clear facts that could lead him to success today !

(1) One of the major highlights of this year’s BBNaija is the face-off between White Money and Pere.

To White Money’s gain, the clash fetched him more popularity as his handling of the matter melted the hearts of many who would later become his fans.

It also earned him more support from the housemates as some of them condemned Pere’s action after his decision backfired and brought about a crisis in the management of food in the house.

If he eventually wins the show’s grand prize, the incident will surely go down in history as one of the factors that inspired the goodwill he enjoys from the show’s lovers.

Although it came with backlashes, it is worth mentioning that the clash also gave Pere more fame as he was able to properly manage the negative perception of him as a “dictator” at the time.

(2) Good relationship with fellow housemates

For White Money, the best way of winning people over to one’s side is by becoming their friend.

At the outset of the show, his body language was typical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s slogan — “I belong to everybody and belong to nobody”.

Always calculative about his decisions on issues in the house, the photographer is loved by almost every housemate on the show.

His good relationship with other housemates and attendant maturity were pivotal to his impressive run to the show’s finale.

To some of the housemates, for instance, he was seen as a fatherly figure with whom they can always share their personal issues

(3) When compared with other top contenders such as Pere and Liquorose, White Money seemingly enjoys more goodwill from lovers of the show, judging by the weekly results of voting by fans.

This may not be unconnected to his personality on the show and stories of past struggles which makes him an inspiration to some.

From his claim of sleeping under the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos to squatting with friends and engaging in open defecation, White Money has a story average Nigerians can relate with.

(4) So far ,so good…If surviving evictions is the yardstick for clinching the show’s grand prize, White Money would have won the gong by now.

But it’s an indication of the entrepreneur’s strong fanbase which makes him a strong contender for the show’s finale on Sunday.

White Money made the list of those likely to leave the house during the show’s first eviction but he survived and has remained strong since then.

He was also up for possible eviction in the show’s seventh and ninth weeks respectively but he pulled through.

Interestingly, the entrepreneur only emerged as the HoH in the show’s eighth week, the first time he would be granted immunity from eviction.

Attaining the finale of the BBNaija season six on the sheer backdrop of votes by the fans is symptomatic of the level of public support he amasses and an indication that he could emerge as the winner for this season.

(5) By popular demand ,even from within….Cross, one of the finalists, earlier hinted at the possibility of White Money winning the grand prize, citing his ability to survive numerous evictions.

“We have already put this one (White Money) as the winner of the competition. He has won the competition already,” he had said during a conversation with Angel.

“We’re just preparing our mind on who will come second, third, and fourth.”

Another Laycon in the offing? Maybe. Maybe not. For now, he appears poised to clinch the top prize.