Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Adeboye denies telling members to shun COVID-19 Vaccine..reveals why he would be vaccinated

Adeboye denies telling members to shun COVID-19 Vaccine..reveals why he would be vaccinated

Younews Ng October 3, 2021 Celebrity, Interviews, News, Press Release Leave a comment 50 Views

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that he would get vaccinated if it will help in furthering the gospel.

Speaking at his church’s monthly Holy Ghost convention, he said, “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy, are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BBNaija Promotes Nudity, Sex,It’s Nauseating – Soyinka

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka in an interview with the UK Guardian over the weekend, described ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.