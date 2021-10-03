Adeboye denies telling members to shun COVID-19 Vaccine..reveals why he would be vaccinated

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that he would get vaccinated if it will help in furthering the gospel.

Speaking at his church’s monthly Holy Ghost convention, he said, “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy, are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.”