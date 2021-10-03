BBNaija Promotes Nudity, Sex,It’s Nauseating – Soyinka

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng October 3, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 53 Views

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka in an interview with the UK Guardian over the weekend, described the Big Brother reality show as nauseating.

I find it nauseating. I watched Big Brother Africa out of duty when it first came out in 2003. My friends used to rush home.

“They would say: “Excuse me, I must get back. I’ve got to watch this episode,”” Mr Soyinka said.

The Nobel laureate added that the show promotes people watching nudity and sexual activities, contrary to his belief.

“I think I managed about two and a half episodes. But the voyeurism was totally contrary to everything I believed.

“So I haven’t seen the new version at all. I’m not going near it,” Mr Soyinka said.

