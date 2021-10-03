House of Assembly Speaker’s Father Dies In kidnappers’ Den

Muazu Abubakar, the father of Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magary, Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, has been confirmed dead inside a bandits’ stronghold in northern Nigerian. Alhaji Abubakar, who was kidnapped eight weeks ago along with his wife, a three-week-old baby, and three other people, was said to have died in bandit captivity as a result of heart failure while in their custody.

He was kidnapped alongside others on August 5, 2021, hundreds of bandits descended on Magarya town in the Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state .

It was one of the bandit kingpins, known as Kachalla, according to Malam Magarya, who informed him a day before their rescue by security that his brother had died due to heart failure while in captivity.