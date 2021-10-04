Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Investigation » FG backs herders’ to sue South govs on anti grazing

FG backs herders’ to sue South govs on anti grazing

Younews Ng October 4, 2021 Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 28 Views

The Federal Government on Sunday threw its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue southern governors over the anti-open grazing bill they recently signed into law.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, who disclosed this in an interview.

Most southern states, including Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and just recently, Delta and Ogun states, signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, while reacting to the passage of the law in the southern states, described it as ‘satanic’ and ‘politically motivated,’ adding that it would sue the governors over the law.

The National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Selah Alhassan, threatened that the group would sue the southern governors.

About Younews Ng

