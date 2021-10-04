Fully Vaccinated Ladi Rotimi-Williams contracts COVID-19 ,dies

Son of late legal icon Chief Rotimi Williams, Ladi, is dead.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) died around 3am at St. Nicholas Isolation Hospital, Lagos, from COV1D-19 complication.

His younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, confirmed the incident.

He said: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”

The death of Rotimi-Williams from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is bound to unsettle but not lead to any major hindrance to the get vaccinated drive by the federal and many state governments.

His son, Kunle, who announced the death in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday said

“My father passed away this morning from COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca,” Kunle said of the passage of his father, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Willaims

Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995.