Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Kukah charges Buhari to release names of Boko Haram sponsors

Kukah charges Buhari to release names of Boko Haram sponsors

Younews Ng October 4, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release Leave a comment 26 Views

Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, has, again, declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.
Wondering why it is difficult for the government to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists, the crusading cleric declared that “Nigeria is decomposing from within.”
“Nigeria is a broken country. It is decomposing from within. Our heart is broken and lives are hemorrhaging by the day. We cannot go on like this. The country and people have become so traumatised and sedated by horrible news, that have now become comfortable in ‘this swamp of evil’.
“No number of horrific deaths, murders, sexual violence and kidnapping of children or adults can make us stop our life of debauchery. Life goes in Nigeria! We become experts at burying the dead, but refuse to ask why the killings continue.
“Morally, we cannot tell what time it is. We cannot overstate the reality. It is clear that neither politics nor economic models can fix the country”.

Kukah spoke in a sermon at the Priestly Ordination of Five Deacons at the Holy Family Cathedral, wondering why the Buhari administration has refused to release names of Boko Haram sponsors.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FG backs herders’ to sue South govs on anti grazing

The Federal Government on Sunday threw its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue southern ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.