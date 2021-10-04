Kukah charges Buhari to release names of Boko Haram sponsors

Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, has, again, declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.

Wondering why it is difficult for the government to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists, the crusading cleric declared that “Nigeria is decomposing from within.”

“Nigeria is a broken country. It is decomposing from within. Our heart is broken and lives are hemorrhaging by the day. We cannot go on like this. The country and people have become so traumatised and sedated by horrible news, that have now become comfortable in ‘this swamp of evil’.

“No number of horrific deaths, murders, sexual violence and kidnapping of children or adults can make us stop our life of debauchery. Life goes in Nigeria! We become experts at burying the dead, but refuse to ask why the killings continue.

“Morally, we cannot tell what time it is. We cannot overstate the reality. It is clear that neither politics nor economic models can fix the country”.

Kukah spoke in a sermon at the Priestly Ordination of Five Deacons at the Holy Family Cathedral, wondering why the Buhari administration has refused to release names of Boko Haram sponsors.