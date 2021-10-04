National award for man who rescued 13 to shore in boat mishap, then died

Award for Bravery : He died While Rescuing Others

On Thursday night at the State House, we honored the memory of Joseph Blankson, a true Nigerian hero, who lost his life while saving others following a boat accident on the Abonnema-Bakana waterway in Rivers State, on July 28, 2018.

Blankson successfully rescued 13 persons, and tragically drowned while attempting the 14th rescue. He was the sole casualty of the boat accident.

I presented a posthumous Presidential Special Award for Bravery and Patriotism to his wife, Mercy, and his two children, in recognition of the greatness and heroism of their husband and father.

We will continue to celebrate the best of Nigeria and Nigerians, as we work for and look forward to a better, brighter and greater Nigeria.