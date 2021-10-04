Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Nigerian-born Adanwimo Okafor Named General Counsel of American Board Of Surgery

October 4, 2021

Sharing the good news on her LinkedIn page, Okafor said, “I’m the first person of color and first black woman to hold this position in the organization’s 80 plus year history!

“By stepping into the GC role, I join a small but elite group of black GCs who’re leading their company’s legal departments and paving the way for others to follow in their footsteps.”

The American Board of Surgery is the national certifying body for general surgeons and related specialists in the US. In addition to being the General Counsel, Okafor also serves as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the organisation

