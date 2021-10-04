[Woman lynched after killing two neighbours in Osun

A woman suspected to be mentally ill, Esther Adu, has been lynched by an angry mob at Ita Balogun, Ilesha, Osun State, for allegedly killing two of her neighbours.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, led to pandemonium in the area.

The deceased were identified as 90-year-old Ojuolape Olojo and 70-year-old Samson Sunday.

One other neighbour, Disu Olaleye, 70, was reported to have been seriously injured by the woman, who wielded a machete.

Olaleye was rushed to a private hospital in the Ijofi area of Ilesha.

He noted that a crowd of residents, after learning that Adu killed her neighbours, seized and set her ablaze before the arrival of the police.

overpowered, the mob lynched her. A police van later arrived and took her remains away.

Four electrocuted, while mounting flag in Lagos

Four members of the El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry (Aladura), were electrocuted on Sunday.

A high tension cable had snapped on Jibowu Street, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The church was preparing for its thanksgiving service when the incident happened around 7am.

The victims wanted to change the church’s flag when the pole holding the flag touched the high tension cable and snapped.

Six persons were involved in the incident, but two were resuscitated, while the other four died.

A child got electrocuted when he wanted to help his friend who was already electrocuted.”

The Lagos State Fire Service, while confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the Ikeja Electric was contacted to put off power supply to avoid more casualties.

The statement read in part, “The incident, which was reported at 7.34am on Sunday on El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry, 18 Jibowu Road, off Agbe Road, U-turn Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos, involved a high tension connecting the C & S church’s flag pole, leading to the electrical shock of about six male adults.

“The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company was informed and consequently de-energised power distribution to the environment.”

Our correspondent learnt that the matter was reported at the Oko-Oba Police Station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajisebutu Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said the four bodies were deposited at the Yaba Military Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Three of the deceased had been buried, while the remaining body was deposited at a mortuary in Yaba.