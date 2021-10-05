Igbo call for Gumi’s arrest

The Igbo National Council (INC) has called for the arrest and presecution of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over the insecurity in Nigeria.

Presidentof INC Worldwide, Comrade Chilos Godsent.

The statement read:

“The Igbo National Council (INC) Worldwide has taken time to study and analyze the unprovoked trend of escalation of militancy, brigandism, killings and destruction of life’s and properties in many states of the Igbo Nation in Nigeria and therefore resolve as follows:-

“1. The Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible for the escalating militancy and wanton killings and destruction of life’s and properties in South East and North Central geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“2. The INC demand the immediate redeployment of all the serving Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department State Security (DSS) and all heads of Brigade Commanders in South East and North Central geopolitical zones as first step to mitigate the militancy and escalation of killings in the aforementioned regions.

“3. Consequent upon the suspicion of conscious exportation of Jihadist Terrorists from the Republic of Niger and Chad respectively to North Central Zone and Southern Nigeria states by suspected Jihadist Leaders in North West and North East geopolitical zones of Nigeria who has severally spoken in Defence of Bandits and Boko Haram attacks of other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, the Igbo National Council (INC) therefore call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for his alliance and obvious support of Bandits and Boko Haram that are killings Nigerians, sacking many communities and forcefully acquiring the lands of aboriginal Nigerians.

“We wish to state categorically without fear of contradiction that if the controversial Islamic Cleric – Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is not immediately arrested and prosecuted, Nigeria State may be gambling on the sword of another bloody conflict before the 2023 Election Year. Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and his allies should know that no single person or group has monopoly of violence and therefore should not take Nigerians for granted or their silence as weakness.