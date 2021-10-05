Lagos Governor’s Aide, Joe Igbokwe, house Set on Fire

An aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe is the latest victim of an attack from unknown criminals Igbokwe’s country home in the Nnewi area of Anambra state was set on fire, fortunately, no life was lost

Though the culprits are yet to be identified, the APC chieftain believes the attack was carried out by the proscribed g IPOB.

IPOB is said to be responsible for the attack.

In a Facebook post, he noted that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists while they were arriving in a vehicle at his residence.

The post read: “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory.