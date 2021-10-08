5 sharp practices Peter Obi could not defend on Pandora exposé

By, Onome Jackson

The ex-governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reacted to a report on his sharp and smart business dealings.

He has come up with the famous line “I don’t declare what is owned with others. If my family owns something I won’t declare it. I didn’t declare anything I jointly owed with anyone.”

His spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, Mr Obi insisted he did not break any law

But there are four clear area,where he is guilty ..and there are reasons to belief it was all planned and orchestrated attempt to circumspect legal provisions.

All of that have now boomerang.

(1) It clearly against the Law that Mr Obi continued to hold his position as a director of his UK company, NEXT International (UK) Limited, 14 months after becoming the governor of Anambra State.

And he cannot claim ignorance.. It is an unambiguous contravention of Section Six of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

(2) Mr Obi set up complicated layers of secrecy to hide his offshore holdings, which he admitted to failing to declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau, apparently hoping the public and the authorities would never get to know, thereby breaching Section 11, Part of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

(3) Mr Obi as a governor was also operating a foreign account in breach of the constitution and the public service code of conduct rules.

(4) Sources have also squealed that Obi is the sole ultimate beneficial owner of the offshore companies. So he lied in claiming to be a part-owner.

(5) Obi had an opportunity to repent and change his ways from such sharp practices, when the federal government introduced the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS, and Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS) in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The aim was to encourage people like Mr Obi with previously undisclosed assets to declare and settle any possible tax liabilities.

The ex-governor shunned the two schemes and continued with the his own scheme to cheat, emboldened by quick, witty lawyers, with promises that It would not be noticed by eyes of the Law .

The schemes were to curb illicit financial flows and those that complied were offered clearance from prosecution for tax evasion.

Ignorance of the law could not be an excuse there in.