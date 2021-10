The Nigerian Army says Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, was arrested for soliciting support for the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Army Spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘Troops Arrest Chiwetalu Agu While Soiciting Support for Proscribed IPOB’.

The army claimed that contrary to reports, the actor was not brutalised but only detained.