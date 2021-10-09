Atiku sad over dim hope, kicks as PDP zone chair to North

The erstwhile vice president of Nigeria , Atiku Abubakar is unhappy with his party’s yesterday

National executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the national chairmanship position to the north.

Atiku whose ambition to be president of Nigeria, has expressed disappointment, believing it will fumble and incapacitate his plot to presidency.

The development came days after governors elected on the platform of the PDP voted in favour of zoning the position to the north.

According to the PDP spokesman, the north and the south would also swap current party positions accordingly.

“The 94th NEC of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held today and well considered the report of governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on zoning and NEC approves the zoning as presented, which as you understand, the positions that are in the south, will go to the north and the positions that are in the north will go to the south,” he said.

But for now, Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of PDP added that the party is yet to take a decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket.

Earlier, before that decsion , the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had argued powerfully in favour of it- does- not- matter the state of origin of Nigeria’s president

Abubakar made the assertion on Thursday while addressing the 94th National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, said at the NEC meeting in Abuja: “Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria and I can cite examples. Neither will it be the solution.

“There is no such thing like he is a president from southern Nigeria, or a president from northern Nigeria. There is only one president; a president from Nigeria, for Nigeria and by Nigerians”