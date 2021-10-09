NPA chief, Bello- Koko jittery over Pandora exposé.. 4 things that nail him

President, Muhammadu Buhari practically shunned agitatios by some state governors on VAT sharing formula, at the 2022 budget presentation before the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Despite ongoing legal tussle over which tier of government to collect Value Added Tax, the Federal Government estimated N316.69bn as its share of VAT in 2022.

The sum is part of what the Federal Government plans to fund the 2022 Budget according to the details of the Appropriation Bill.

The Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, had on August 10 ruled that states, and not the Federal Inland Revenue Service, had the legal rights to collect VAT and income tax. The FIRS has appealed the judgment.

Meanwhile, Rivers and Lagos State Governments have since signed laws authorising states to collect VAT.

The Southern Governors Forum had in a meeting held in Enugu recently also expressed support for the collection of VAT by state governments.

Despite the development, the Federal government listed its N316.69bn share from VAT as part of its share of non-oil taxes that it plans to fund the 2022 Budget with.

The projected share from VAT is N78.2bn more than the N238.42bn share in the 2021 budget and the supplementary budget of the same year.

Still, on non-oil taxes, the Federal Government plans to get N909bn as a share of CIT; N834bn as a share of Customs; and N71.9bn as a share of Federation Account Levies.

In all, the government is targeting N2.1tn from its share of non-oil taxes as against N1.5tn in 2021.

It is also targeting N3.15tn from its share of oil revenue as against N2tn in 2021.

The government is also targeting dividends from Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas and Bank of Industry totalling N195bn.

Its share of minerals and mining is put at N2.5bn among other sources of revenue.

FG begins aggressive revenue mobilisation plan, to sanction MDAs for unmet revenue targets

To tackle the revenue problem, the Federal Government said it was beginning aggressive revenue mobilisation initiatives.