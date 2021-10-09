Call for Sack Rohr’s Sack thickens, fans say he’s unserious

Super Eagles Coach may be going down ,as call for his sack thickens.

Could the reality of this picture be why Super Eagles lost to the Central African Republic in an African Cup qualifying series? …well..But there are more damming allegations

In the wake of the Super Eagles shock defeat to Central Africa Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, football stakeholders, ex-internationals and fans have called for the sacking of the team’s coach, Gernot Rohr.

The Eagles suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in Lagos to end their 100 per cent start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against a team who are rated 123rd in the world.

Known for their wing play that had the likes of Finidi George, Tijani Babangida, Emmanuel Amuneke rated as some of the best wingers in the world, the present Eagles under Rohr looks strange to their fans with their uncoordinated display and undefined pattern of play.

Under the Franco-German tactician, fans had been left bitterly disappointed, sad and angry.

On June 10, 2017, thousands of fans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo were stunned as South Africa beat Rohr’s Eagles 2-0 to claim a famous win in an AFCON qualifier, hence bringing an end to the Eagles dominance over the Bafana Bafana.

It was the first time ever that the Eagles had lost to South Africa in a competitive fixture in close to three decades.

Rohr’s men again blew a four-goal lead in Benin City in another AFCON qualifier last November against Sierra Leone, with angry fans venting their anger and attacking the team bus.

The result prompted the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to question the performance of the 68-year-old tactician but the Nigerian Football Federation backed their employee.

“Rohr has done well as our coach, qualifying us for the World Cup and finishing third at the AFCON. It was the same coach who beat Argentina and drew with Brazil in friendlies,” Pinnick said during an appearance on NTA’s Sports Parliament on November 21, 2020.

“He has our full support.”

The latest result, however, brought to the fore the Eagles’ largely unconvincing performances since Rohr took charge in 2016 and it remains to be seen if the federation would buckle to calls for Rohr’s sack.

Despite winning their first two games of the qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, it was glaring that individual brilliance and sheer luck, rather than technical savvy and competence, gave them the wins.

The disastrous outing against CAR was thus a time bomb waiting to explode and it happened right in front of disgusted home fans, who vented their anger at the declining fortunes of their darling team.

Before now, keen followers of Nigerian football had questioned Rohr’s tactical competence, and Thursday’s defeat to CAR heightened matters.

Sunday Oliseh, a former Eagles captain and coach, expressed dismay at the level Rohr had taken the national team.

“It’s disgusting the level the coach has taken our football to,” Oliseh told Saturday PUNCH.

“I watched the game and we didn’t have a definite pattern and a philosophy of how we play. I dare ask what he has achieved in five years with these talented players at his disposal.

“Since his appointment, this coach has been paid $55,000 per month, the sum of $2,640,000 by a country where the U-17, U-23, the Super Falcons and Super Eagles are threatening strike for unpaid wages. Put that in perspective for a moment, our football is not the same as it was. We need a fresh direction before it’s too late.”

Former England striker of Nigerian descent John Fashanu did not mince words on whether Rohr should remain in charge of the Eagles.

“It is time for Rohr to pack his bags and move on,” Fashanu said.

“We’ve got so many potential managers in the country and why do we feel the need to bring somebody who has to change his whole life to understand the dynamics of Nigerian football because the dynamics in Nigeria are quite unusual.

“It is also unbelievable that he is earning $45,000 monthly. I fell off the chair when I heard how much he earns. Do you know what that amount could do to a village; it could change the dynamics of everybody.

“I really cherish what I said earlier; let us love our own people because it was a sad day for me on Thursday. Before now, Nigeria losing to CAR was unheard of. I want the sports minister to please take note because he is the only man who can make a difference, please let’s get this right and send Gernot Rohr packing.”

A frustrated top Nigeria Football Fedrration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he eas not authorized to speak on the issue, said, “This is the worst Eagles I’ve ever seen. Things have never been this bad for us I watched the game, it was obvious Rohr doesn’t have an idea of what to do. I think it is time for him to go because we don’t have to wait until he destroys everything.”

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medallist Abiodun Obafemi also called for Rohr’s sack as Eagles coach.

“Looking at the national team since Rohr took over, things have gone worse. This man has not added anything new. We have our ways of playing but he ruined everything,” he added.

“I want to throw a challenge: if I raise 11 players from some of the top academies in Lagos and invite the same CAR players, I will beat them comfortably.

“As far as I am concerned, it is time we moved on because this man does not understand the passion we have for the game in this country. If he does, he will not be toying with us.

“Look at the tempo of the game on Thursday, it was pedestrian and there was nothing spectacular despite the fact that we paraded top players from the European leagues.”

In five years in charge, Rohr has led the Eagles in 49 matches, winning 25, losing 13, with 11 ending in stalemates.

The Franco-German also qualified the Eagles for the 2018 World Cup where they crashed out in the group stage, as well as winning a bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

But while some may argue that the above statistics aren’t bad for a coach who insists he’s been “rebuilding” a largely young team, unimpressed fans have had enough.

A female fan, Esther Ajegunma, also joined her voice asking for the sacking of Rohr.

She said, “We are the only team in Africa who don’t have any style of play and it frustrates me. We’ve got a lot of players plying their trade in Europe but when they come home they look so ordinary and the coach should be blamed for that.

“It’s time to send this man back to where he came from before he completely destroys our football. Things are so bad for us at the moment but we don’t have to wait until it goes beyond redemption. So, I want to lend my voice and say Rohr must go.”

“I don’t have much to say than to call on the NFF to please sack this man before things get out of hand,” another fan Ganiu Yusuf said.