Winners emerge in UBA savings promo

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa Plc, says it has rewarded its customers in its Bumper Savings Promo in line with its commitment towards prioritising its customers’ financial wellbeing as well as boosting savings culture in Nigeria.

Olunwa Ambrose won the star prize of N2m, Saheed Adediran who, won N1.2m rent for a year; and Adewunmi Sobowale, who won N500,000 shopping allowance.

A statement from the bank on Friday said that since it commenced the promo in 2020, over 200 winners had emerged from the initiative that continued to reward loyalty and encourage customers to cultivate savings habit that helped to stay afloat especially during challenging times.

It stated that the promo was opened to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, and customers only needed to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5,000 in a month to qualify.

“The more multiples of N5,000 they saved, the higher their chances of winning cash prizes and other juicy benefits,” it stated.

According to the bank, the electronic raffle draw, which was the 7th since inception, was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Consumer Protection Council who were on ground to ensure transparency and accountability.