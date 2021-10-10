Marketers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, well known as cooking gas, on Saturday, expressed worry over the supply shortage leading to persistent increase in the price of the commodity.

They warned that 12.5kg of cooking gas currently selling between N7,500 and N8,000 could rise to N10,000 before December if nothing was done to address the crisis.

The marketers lamented that more Nigerians had resorted to using firewood, charcoal, sawdust, among other unrefined energy sources whose prices have also begun to rise.

Sources maintained that “government needed to review the recently introduced import charges and Value Added Tax, else “the price of cooking gas may as well reach N10,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder.”

Today (Saturday), the price has risen to N7,500 and N8,000.

National Association of LPG Marketers, ,disclosed during the week :

“The skyrocketing price of gas is our fear and what we are trying to avoid. Early in the year a 20-metric ton of gas was selling for below N5m but today, the same tonnage sells for N10.2m.

” As long as there is that supply shortage, the available quantity and the dynamics of supply-demand will keep pushing the price higher.”