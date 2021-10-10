Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Customers demand compensation as MTN apologizes on failed network

Younews Ng October 10, 2021

“Trust there would be some compensation for loyalty. Some serious virtual meeting disrupted!”

Let’s hope that “Time bound” data subscribers will get an extension.

These and many similar direct request went viral .

In a quick reaction on Saturday afternoon the MTN Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina wrote:

”Good evening dear friends. Please note this. We are very sorry for the inconvenience”

MTN is the largest telecommunication provider in Nigeria with 77.35 million subscribers, according to latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

MTN recently celebrated 20 years of operations in Nigeria.

The telecommunication giant users express their anger on social media said they started experiencing the outage around 2:30pm on Saturday.

Some of the users, who also subscribed to other telecom service providers, have since switched over in the interim to link up with friends and family.

Some MTN users have also gone on social media to lament their frustration.

