Final Year student of LASU commits suicide for inability to pay final year fees

Final Year student of LASU commits suicide for inability to pay final year fees

October 11, 2021

A final year student of the Lagos State University (LASU) identified as Adeola has committed suicide for her inability to pay her final year school fees.

Adeola reportedly took her life on Thursday by ingesting a popular brand of insecticide, Sniper.
According to sources at the institution, Adeola was depressed following her inability to pay her school fees which prevented her from taking her final examination.

In what was more if suicide note, she had said had notified those on her contact list prior to the time she committed the suicide.

She was said to have written on her Whatsapp status:
“If you love me, let me know because today may be the last chance for you. When I’m gone you won’t be able to tell me you love me.

