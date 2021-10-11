MTN suspects internal sabotage

A source close to the telecoms company has said though the real cause of the outage was still being investigated, the outage was really not expected because the company had continuously invested in network upgrades.

Industry sources had blamed either internal sabotage or obsolete equipment for the outage that had a significant impact on end user experience on the network

while investigation is still ongoing, internal sabotage is suspected to have taken place,” the source said.

MTN Nigeria had apologised to its customers over service disruptions in some parts of the country on Saturday.

Some MTN customers lost signals on their phones in some parts of the country.