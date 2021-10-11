Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Nations League: France wins trophy against Spain in final

October 11, 2021

Spanish striker, Mikel Oyarzabal was not enough in 64th minute to earn Spain a much-needed trophy at the 2021 edition of the Nations League.

Karim Benzema netted just two minutes after France conceded a goal to keep them on match, while a later strike PSG’s Kylian Mbappé won it for them.

After winning the World Cup in 2018, Didier Deschamps’ France have another title to their name as goals from Benzema and Mbappe earn a 2-1 victory over Spain, who’d gone ahead through Oyarzabal.

After a dull first half, the game came alive after the break and produced so much drama and controversy that at the end of the day went in the favour of the reigning world champions Spain

