Details of Dokpesi’s back & forth on Tinubu

The Chairman of DAAR Communition, owner of AIT and Ray Power, Chief Raymond Dokpesi whose relationship with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was frosty before the 2015 general elections is singing a different song against the 2023 presidential election.

Dokpesi, at a time, had made a damning allegation through his popular AIT that Tinubu looted the Lagos State treasury in a documentary titled, “LION OF BOURDILON” but later retracted and apologised in a National newspaper when he was threatened with lawsuits.

Dokpesi in an interview at his 70th birthday said Tinubu was his childhood friend who would enjoy his supports in 2023.

Dokpesi said he would also canvass for the national leader of the APC for President in 2023 because they had been childhood friends.

He said,

“Let me tell you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before he became governor, when he was still in Mobil, you know the Headquarters of Mobil is just directly in front of my house in Lagos. As young men, we ate and drank together; we were close friends before he became governor.

“He is a philanthropist; he is kind-hearted. He is supportive of the ordinary person available, and he has brought about bringing hope to people. For 2023, I wish him the very best in whatever he puts his hands on. So, it has nothing to do with politics; it is a matter of the good relationship we have always had and I cherish it and I want to keep it.”

DOKPESI: Apology Letter to Tinubu over ‘Lion of Bourdilon’ documentary in 2016

“The letter, titled ‘Retraction and Apology by DAAR communications PLC to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, reads: “Further to the terms of settlement in suit No: ID/196GCMW/2015 between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and DAAR Communications Plc filed as a result of the broadcast‎ of a documentary titled, ‘Lion of Bourdillion’ and which terms were adopted at the High Court of Lagos State on 5th February, 2016 as the judgement of the court, the defendant DAAR Communications Plc hereby retracts and apologises to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as follows:

“Daar Communications Plc, acknowledges that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is an outstanding political leader of unblemished character and integrity, as well as a leading public figure and opinion moulder who has made and continues to make immense, colossal and gargantuan contributions to the progress and development of the nation in general and Lagos State in particular.

“Daar Communication Plc admits that in airing the said documentary, it had no intention whatsoever to embarrass or diminish the high reputation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu which it respects and attests to.

Daar Communications Plc hereby makes a public and unequivocal retraction of the said documentary titled ‘Lion of Bourdilon’, which was broadcast on its television station, AIT.

“Daar Communications Plc hereby tenders unreserved apology to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the broadcast of the documentary on its television station, AIT.

“Daar Communications Plc prays that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will live long to make more enormous contributions to the advancement of our nation, Nigeria, Lagos State and the world at large.