EndSARS anniversary protest booting, police @ Lekki Tollgate

Heavy armed police men were seen with their trucks at the Lekki tollgate earlier on Monday.
Recall that earlier today, October 11, 2021, the state police command had warned residents of the state against staging an #EndSARS anniversary protest.
