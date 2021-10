Meet Man with Longest Nose In The World, record holder since 2010

Mehmet Özyürek, a 71-year-old man from Turkey has been confirmed as the man with the world’s longest nose.,

The man has the world’s longest nose, sticking out his face at a whopping 3.5 inches (8.8cm).

Guinness World Records in 2010 confirmed Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey as person with the longest on earth.

He is yet to be beaten to it.