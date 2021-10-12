A campaign group for Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo began the distribution of educational materials to public secondary schools students in some states of the federation on Monday
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Osinbajo 2023 campaign group gives out materials to schools
Tags Osinbajo 2023 campaign group gives slideshow. news
Check Also
Surprises, as Dokpesi backs Tinubu for 2023, gets Court pardons
The Federal High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove ...