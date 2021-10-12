Poly Student Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Left Her

She was found unconscious in her apartment during the weekend by her friends who rushed her to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Olivia James, a Higher National Diploma student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State, has reportedly committed suicide in Lagos State shortly after her boyfriend broke up with her.

The deceased, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, October 6, was said to have consumed a poisonous substance after a misunderstanding with her boyfriend identified as Henry who is said to be on the run