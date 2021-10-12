Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Poly Student Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Left Her

Poly Student Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Left Her

Younews Ng October 12, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Passion, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

She was found unconscious in her apartment during the weekend by her friends who rushed her to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Olivia James, a Higher National Diploma student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State, has reportedly committed suicide in Lagos State shortly after her boyfriend broke up with her.

The deceased, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, October 6, was said to have consumed a poisonous substance after a misunderstanding with her boyfriend identified as Henry who is said to be on the run

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Surprises, as Dokpesi backs Tinubu for 2023, gets Court pardons

The Federal High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.