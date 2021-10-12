Surprises, as Dokpesi backs Tinubu for 2023, gets Court pardons

The Federal High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove Raymond Dokpesi from its watch list.

The ruling, made by Chief Justice John Tsoho of the court’s Abuja Division on Monday held that there are no criminal charges or allegations currently raised against Mr Dokpesi.

Mr Tsoho ruled on an application filed and argued by Kanu Agabi on behalf of Mr Dokpesi.

The court held that a refusal of the EFCC to expunge Mr Dokpesi’s name from the watch list would amount to a disobedience of the Court of Appeal’s judgment quashing the N2.1 billion money laundering charges against him.

In April, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had dismissed the seven count money laundering charges filed against Mr Dokpesi by the EFCC.

