Wole Soyinka is alive !

October 12, 2021

Ilemakin Soyinka, son of foremost Nigerian playwright, Wole Soyinka has debunked reports that his father is dead.

Last week, a Twitter account allegedly owned by 2021 Nobel prize for literature, Abdulrazak Gurna put up a tweet claiming Soyinka is dead.

The now-deleted tweet attracted several comments from users, while some expressed their condolences to the Soyinka family.

However, in an interview Ilemakin Soyinka said his father is not dead, urging the general public to disregard the rumours.

His words: “The rumour has been going around since last week. Soyinka is alive when last I checked.”

