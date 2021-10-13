2 Lawmaker exposed, suspended for kidnapping

Zamfara House of Assembly on Monday suspended two of its members for their alleged involvement in aiding and abetting banditry in the state.

The two lawmakers are alleged to have aided the kidnap of the Speaker’s father, and the murder of another colleague of theirs.

The suspended members, according to a Press release signed by the Director-General Press Affairs of the House, Mustafa Kaura, are Yusuf Muhammad Anka representing Anka constituency; and Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura representing Bakura constituency.

The statement said, “They have been suspended from the state House of Assembly for three months pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegation leveled against them.

“They are to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges in conjunction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them.

“These are parts of the resolutions reached on Monday night at the House plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya under matters of urgent public importance.”

During the debate, a member representing Maru North constituency, Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, told his colleagues that there was a burning issue in the House, of serious allegations leveled against the two members.