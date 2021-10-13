Each Nigerian Owes Foreign Creditors N64,684

With the present level of Nigeria’s external debt, every Nigerian citizen in the country is currently indebted to the tune of $157 or N64,684.

This trend, according to a development economist, Dr. Tayo Bello, is worrisome as the borrowing rate is alarming and does not reflect in physical infrastructure that can repay the loans.

As of June 30, 2021, the country’s external obligations stood at $33.468 billion, according to the Debt Management Office.

Nigeria’s current population as of Saturday, October 9, 2021, based on Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data, stands at 212,599,044, and when the country’s debt is equally divided, each person, old and young, male and female, is owing external entities $157.42 or N64,684 each.

This is as the country is looking at borrowing another N6 trillion to fund the N16 trillion spending for next year.

The country’s external borrowings have been on the increase in recent times, with the country’s external debt rising by $120.84 million between January and June this year.