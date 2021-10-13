Fayemi calls for Amotekun’s metamorphoses to State Police

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has opined that there was the need for a security system that is localised, knowledgeable about the culture and security situation of a particular community, hence the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed, ‘Amotekun.”

And he is calling for it to transform into Local Police.

“In fact the creation of Amotekun can only be a precursor to this. We need a security system that is localised, knowledgeable about the culture and security situation of a particular community. But we need to amend the constitution to empower the various security initiatives to be able to respond to the current challenges.”

“For example, despite not possessing Ak47 which the bandits possess, Amotekun operatives have been courageous to confront them in the forest and have successfully rescued victims of kidnapping and arrested the criminals in some instances.

“Yet, these people are at best, volunteer corps with encouragement stipend paid to them. They don’t earn as much as the conventional police, yet they are better motivated to throw themselves to the protection of the community where they have their wives, children and families,” he said.