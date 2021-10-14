Cooperate with kidnappers for your safety, Police advice Nigerians

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng October 14, 2021

The Police High Command on Tuesday counselled members of the public to cooperate with kidnappers if they fall victim, for their own safety and to avoid being killed.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, gave the advice in Abuja while parading 48 suspected high tech criminals including one 25-year-old Haliru Mohammed, who masterminded the kidnap of his cousin, one Binta, for ransom when he could not repay a loan from her.

Mba advised the members of the public especially kidnap victims not to struggle with the kidnappers, but to cooperate so as to be rescued by Police and other security forces who were always on the alert to combat the criminals.

