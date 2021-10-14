JOHESU opposes FG’s Dec 1 ban on unvaccinated workers to 2 reasons

Spokesman for the Joint Health Sector Unions, ( JOHESU) Mr Olumide Akintayo, has faulted the Federal Government on the grounds that the vaccines were inadequate in the country. Akintayo, has faulted the decision, saying people’s rights must be respected.

Akintayo said the doses of the vaccine available in the country were not enough. He therefore wondered why government was making the vaccination compulsory.

He stated, “Nigeria claims to have a population of almost 200 million people. To the best of my knowledge, the government has not made 10 million doses available as of today. How then is it even possible to compel people to go for compulsory vaccination when the government has yet to make available the requisite doses Nigerians will take?

“If you have not make provisions, you can’t go ahead and begin to compel people to be vaccinated compulsorily. It doesn’t show too much responsibility and sensitivity on the part of the government. Whoever is coming up with this kind of policy must have a rethink. By the time you compel a group of people or all Nigerians to be vaccinated, where are you going to get the all the doses needed to satisfy the compelling needs.”