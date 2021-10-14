Ndigbo carpets Dokpesi over 2023..He’s neither here, nor there

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lashed out at the Chairman of Daar Communications Ltd., Chief (Dr.) Raymond Dokpesi for saying that no candidate for the presidency from the Southern part of the country could win the 2023 election.

The position, canvassed by Dokpesi in a recent interview with Daily Trust Newspaper, which runs contrary to the resolution of the 17 Southern Governors, that the presidency of the country must rotate to the South in 2023, according to a statement by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, is “unreflective, weird and unworthy” of a man who would in a matter of days clock 70 years.

Chief Ogbonnia also pointed out that Chief Dokpesi, in the interview, was oscillating between his position that no southerner could win the election, and the position that “if we believe in the unity of Nigeria and we also believe in equity, justice, and fairness, there is no reason we should not give it to the South East” and support for the presidential aspiration of Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Suggesting that ”the psychological ambivalence in the Dokpesi persona” could be as a result of his attempt to satisfy his Northern benefactors, some of who he mentioned, Ogbonnia quickly pointed out that there are “several educated refined patriotic northerners” who “are allergic to the supremacist born to rule entrepreneurs which has created the current Nigerian dilemma.”

The Ohanaeze spokesman expressed confidence that “a class of Northerners with conscience will join the moving train” of power shift, stressing that the “rotation of presidency between the North and the South is the truth. Two options are before the advocates of justice and progress in Nigeria; we either choose light or darkness.”