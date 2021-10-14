Obaseki Meets Buhari,vows never to return to APC

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
October 14, 2021

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for the umpteenth time vowed not to go back to the All Progressives Congress, APC Governor Obaseki said though it was not his will to leave the political platform that sponsored his election in his first tenure, he was pushed out of the party when he wanted to run for the second tenure.

Asked whether he had any plan to return to the APC, he said, “Well, I think I have shown that I’m a politician with integrity and I have made it very clear that I didn’t leave the other party on my own.

“I was pushed out of the party, and someone else gave me cover, gave me an opportunity, it will not be the right thing to do to now, to leave who helped you, who gave you the umbrella in your storm, and then go back to the person who pushed you out.”

