Sunday Igboho critically ill, rushed to hospital

Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness in Benin Republic.

Yomi Aliyu, one of the lawyers of the agitator, told BBC Yoruba about the agitator’s developing illness, stating that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.

According to Aliyu, the agitator who is critically ill, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The lawyer raised the alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention.

According to him: “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.

“Even though I cannot tell which part of his body the sickness has really affected, I know it has to do with his internal organs.”

Sources in the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, confirmed the development.

“Yes, he is ill and his kidney appears affected. We are not very sure yet. Another test result is expected for confirmation. We are working on that and I can assure you that he is in safe hands,” one of the sources said.

The spokesperson for Ilana Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, said:

“Expect our reaction soon. But the government should be warned that nothing must happen to Igboho.