Supreme Court declares Soludo APGA candidate, returns Oye chairman

The Supreme Court on Thursday in Abuja affirmed a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

The apex court also returned Chief Victor Oye as the national chairman of the party.

Delivering a judgment of a five- man panel of justices, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Jude Okeke on the grounds of being an abuse of court process and lacking in merit and substance.

Recall that Okeke had been in court over whose APGA faction was authentic between his and that of the Victor Oye-led faction.

But Justice Mary Odili, who delivered the lead judgment on Thursday awarded N1m against Okeke to be paid to APGA and Oye, upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which had earlier dismissed Okeke’s suit.

The apex court berated the appellants for engaging in forum shopping and abuse of court process.

The unanimous judgment also took swipe at Okeke and some lawyers for attempting to mislead the court through multiple cases over the same matter.