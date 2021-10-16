I’ve pastored for 33 yrs, I now want to focus on nation-building. — Bakare

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has revealed that he could run for the 2023 presidential elections.

He made this known today, after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that in 2011, he was the running mate of Buhari on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.

Asked whether he would contest the 2023 presidential election, he said he would, only if ‘God’ and ‘Nigerians’ want him to.

Bakare said;

“Every Nigerian, who is of age and who is not disqualified by any means, is free. I’m a nation builder, if God wants me to do that, and the people of Nigeria will appreciate that, why not? I’m as free as anybody to do anything with my time. I’ve pastored a church for 33 years, now we raise new leaders. I want to focus on nation-building.