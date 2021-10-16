Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » I’ve pastored for 33 yrs, I now want to focus on nation-building. — Bakare

I’ve pastored for 33 yrs, I now want to focus on nation-building. — Bakare

Younews Ng October 16, 2021 Celebrity, Editorial, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 53 Views

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has revealed that he could run for the 2023 presidential elections.

He made this known today, after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that in 2011, he was the running mate of Buhari on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.

Asked whether he would contest the 2023 presidential election, he said he would, only if ‘God’ and ‘Nigerians’ want him to.

Bakare said;

“Every Nigerian, who is of age and who is not disqualified by any means, is free. I’m a nation builder, if God wants me to do that, and the people of Nigeria will appreciate that, why not? I’m as free as anybody to do anything with my time. I’ve pastored a church for 33 years, now we raise new leaders. I want to focus on nation-building.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

65-yr-old Chiwetalu Agu reveals ordeals in Army detention

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, narrates his experience in the custody of the military and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.