Forex shoot cooking gas above N8,000

The price of 12.5kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly called cooking gas, which was sold for N7,000 about a week ago, has increased to between N8,000 and N8,200, amidst various concerns by marketers and producers of the commodity.

Of the 1.2 million metric tonnes of the product required by Nigeria, the Nigerian LNG Limited supplies about 450,000MT. This leaves a gap of 750,000MT to be filled by imports.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency had said in September that out of the 85,264.80MT of LPG consumed in the country in August, 38,040.46MT were imported.

This means that 55.39 per cent of the LPG consumed in the country in August was imported, while 44.61 per cent was supplied locally.

The PPPRA data showed that 21,606.30MT was imported from the United States, while 13,044.266 was imported from Algeria and 12,573.779MT was brought into the country from Equatorial Guinea.

With a good measure of the product imported, its landing cost changes with the crisis in the foreign exchange market that has characterised the Nigerian economy in recent times.

Marketers of cooking gas on Thursday faulted claims by producers that one of the factors causing the persistent rise in LPG price was the lack of enough infrastructure by retailers of the commodity.

“Nigeria needs 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum, but even the 450,000 we produce cannot be absorbed by the market’s current infrastructure.”.

The maximum production volume, is less than what the entire country needs. We are not the only producer of LPG but we can only give 450,000MT.”

Yet, LPG producers were only exporting the product to other countries.

“Apart from the NLNG, some other companies are producing LPG but they are exporting it. If they are compelled to send it to the domestic market, definitely it will go a long way in bringing down the price,” he said.

The cost of cooking gas has been on a persistent rise in the past few months. Marketers have also blamed this on the lack of forex to import about 70 per cent of the commodity and the introduction of a 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax on imported LPG.

On August 30, 2021, the Federal Government implemented a 7.5 per cent tax on imported LPG, as the cost of the commodity leaped by over 100 per cent within a period of eight months.

The Federal Government had also stated repeatedly that it could not intervene in the matter because cooking gas was a deregulated product.

“We are not in a position to determine gas pricing because gas is not a regulated product. But, of course, we are also very concerned that prices are rising and so I am actually doing something about it in the interest of the ordinary Nigerian,” the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had said recently.

A petroleum expert, Bala Zakka, said the cost of gas in Nigeria would continue to increase because of the continued importation of about 70 per cent of the commodity.

He revealed that until the Federal Government fixed the nation’s refineries, consumers of the commodity would keep facing the challenge of a hike in price.

“About 70 per cent of LPG is imported, while the remaining comes from local production. Until something crucial is done to our refineries by making them functional, we may keep facing the price hike challenge,” he said.

Zakka urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in revamping the refineries as the facilities would not only help in boosting local production of petroleum products, but would help save forex for the country.