Lai Mohammed stole my campaign money – Kwara Gov

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has opened up on how money issues contributed to the quarrel between him and Information minister Lai Mohammed.

According to him several donations made to his 2019 campaign through the minister were not acknowledged. It is a claim that has in the past been denied by government spokesman, Lai Mohammed.

“There’s a businessman from the South-east. His banker came to me and said his Oga wants to speak with me. I spoke with him and he said he was sending money to me. I said, thank you very much. After the election, he called me to congratulate me.

When he saw I was just saying ‘thank you’, then he asked if Lai didn’t deliver the money, I asked him what money? He said N100 million,” Governor AbdulRazaq said.

According to the governor, an unnamed Igbo businessman later called to congratulate him and also mentioned the donation, but he was unable to confirm receipt. According to Governor Abdulrazaq, Lai Mohammed failed to account for hundreds of millions donated to the campaign.

In defence Lai Mohammed has said “I challenge anybody here to say who gave the party one penny apart from what I gave them. The money paid to party agents and leaders to mobilise voters was raised by me.I challenge anybody here to say that he gave logistic support to the party, I did it by the grace of God.

“I distributed 500 motorcycles, 20 vehicles and many of the beneficiaries are here,’’