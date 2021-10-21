Lai Mohammed mocks #endSARS’ DJ-switch as run-away DJ

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, alluded to Disc Jockey Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister had addressed the media on the occasion of the first anniversary of the EndSARS protest.

The protest, which was against police brutality ended on a violent note after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

In the aftermath, security operatives were killed, government properties were torched while detainees were freed in some parts of the country.

Popularly known as DJ Switch, Udeh was one of the leading figures at the protest.

She was constantly at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, where the protest held for weeks