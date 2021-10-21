Nnamdi Kanu for Court Today, Ohanaeze make demands

Ohanaeze has said the appearance of Kanu in Court “is necessary to prove to the global community that Nnamdi Kanu is not only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process is not contemplated while on trial”.

Recall the IPOB has threatened to shut down the South East if their leader is not produced in Court on that day.

As a trouble shooting measure, the Igbo apex body is urging the Federal Government to ensure that Kanu is brought to court, an action which would make his followers confirm that he is alive and well contrary to rumours in the social media that he was sick and taken overseas for treatment.

Ohanaeze also urged the leader of its delegation to the trial of Kanu, “Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and our legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Joseph Ojodu and Barr. Goddy Uwazurike to put in their very best to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu obtains justice.

Wondering why the Federal Government is not disposed to dialogue over Kanu’s case where as they are holding dialogue with bandits, Miyettti Allah and Boko Haram members, Ohanaeze called for dialogue to resolve the Kanu matter.

“Ohanaeze structures, including the Council of Elders, Council of Traditional Rulers, the Igbo Governors, Igbo NASS members, government officials, Archbishops and the Clergy, stakeholders, youth and women wings, town unions etc. are ready for a meaningful dialogue with the federal government of Nigeria on a plethora of challenges facing the igbo nation and Nigeria.