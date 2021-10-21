Ronaldo makes history in a rough night for Manchester United

As a new Champions League match goes to the history books, Ronaldo just broke another record in a rough night for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United with the sole purpose to keep making history at the club. Upon arrival, he made a dream debut by scoring a goal on his return to Old Trafford. Cristiano always mentioned he feels at home in the city of Manchester and how much he loves this institution.

Yesterday , he marked a massive milestone as a Red Devil by playing the 300th official match with the club.

He did it during a Champions League match (his favorite tournament) against Serie A’s Atalanta. Cristiano started off this game with the hope that United can get back to the victory road.

In recent weeks, results haven’t been what he expected as the squad keeps struggling to find its footing in every tournament.

Next week, Ronaldo is set to play his 301st match as a United player against Liverpool FC. Old Trafford will be ready to greet their biggest star but first, they need to push the team forward in a rough night for United.

The first half against Atalanta at Old Trafford saw Cristiano Ronaldo feeling increasingly lonelier on the attack.

He was arguably the only United player who actually attempted to make a difference this evening. It took the Italian visitors only half an hour to score two goals that are currently leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against the ropes.

His face was quite telling after every single goal scored by Atalanta. The gaffer knows these might be his final days as a Manchester United manager.

This time around, Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing not to save Ole’s job because he can tell how important getting an ideal manager is for United this season. Also, helping someone who doesn’t want to help himself is simply impossible.

Next Sunday, a defeat at home against Liverpool will most likely claim Ole’s job as the Glazer family runs out of excuses to keep him. Ronaldo could use a manager like Zidane to help him get back that prestige he’s lost over the last 12 months.