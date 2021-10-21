Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tiwa trying hard to salvage her image

Younews Ng October 21, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News Leave a comment 13 Views

She has explained what happened.
Tiwa Savage revealed that she received the video from the blackmailer who asked for money.

According to Tiwa Savage, she is devastated about the incident but has no plans of paying any money to the blackmailer.

The musician also noted that the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her partner who deleted it immediately.

Well, Tiwa Savage’s blackmailers have released her bedroom video online and it’s already causing ‘confusion’ with some netizens expressing shock over the video.

In the video, the ‘Eminado’ hitmaker unclothed sat on a chair with her backside facing her man who gave it to her from behind in a vigorous manner amid moaning.

